A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Damn Vulnerable Web Services is an insecure web application with multiple vulnerable web service components that can be used to learn real world web service vulnerabilities. The aim of this project is to help security professionals learn about Web Application Security through the use of a practical lab environment. This application includes the following vulnerabilities: - WSDL Enumeration - XML External Entity Injection - XML Bomb Denial-of-Service - XPATH Injection - WSDL Scanning - Cross Site-Tracing - OS Command Injection - Server Side Request Forgery - REST API SQL Injection - Same Origin Method Execution - JSON Web Token (JWT) Secret Key Brute Force - Cross-Origin Resource Sharing Instructions: DVWS can be used with a XAMPP setup. XAMPP is a free and open source cross-platform web server solution which mainly consists of an Apache Web Server and MySQL database. To setup, download and install the XAMPP setup first. Next, download the dvws folder and copy the folder to your htdocs directory. Lastly, Setup or reset the database by going to http://localhost/dvws/instructions.php
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.
A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.
Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.