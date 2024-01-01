AppLocker Guidance 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Application whitelisting is one of Information Assurance top 10 mitigation strategies. This project contains scripts and configuration files for aiding administrators in implementing Microsoft AppLocker as outlined in the Application Whitelisting using Microsoft AppLocker paper. This repository provides a starter policy for Windows 7 and Windows 10, and a Group Policy Object (GPO) for Windows 10 can be found in the AppLocker folder in the Windows Secure Host Baseline repository. Guidance NSA Information Assurance has a security guide for AppLocker called Application Whitelisting Using Microsoft AppLocker.