Hooker is an opensource project for dynamic analyses of Android applications. It leverages Android Substrate framework to intercept and modify any API calls made by a targeted application. Collected information can either be stored in a ElasticSearch or in JSON files. A set of python scripts is also provided to automatize the execution of an analysis to collect any API calls made by a set of applications. Disclaimer Android-Hooker is a proof of concept relying on the Substrate framework. That means Hooker cannot work if Substrate is not correctly installed on your device.

