Comprehensive manual for mobile app security testing and reverse engineering with technical processes for verifying controls.
Hooker is an opensource project for dynamic analyses of Android applications. It leverages Android Substrate framework to intercept and modify any API calls made by a targeted application. Collected information can either be stored in a ElasticSearch or in JSON files. A set of python scripts is also provided to automatize the execution of an analysis to collect any API calls made by a set of applications. Disclaimer Android-Hooker is a proof of concept relying on the Substrate framework. That means Hooker cannot work if Substrate is not correctly installed on your device.
Comprehensive manual for mobile app security testing and reverse engineering with technical processes for verifying controls.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.
A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system