Hooker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hooker is an opensource project for dynamic analyses of Android applications. It leverages Android Substrate framework to intercept and modify any API calls made by a targeted application. Collected information can either be stored in a ElasticSearch or in JSON files. A set of python scripts is also provided to automatize the execution of an analysis to collect any API calls made by a set of applications. Disclaimer Android-Hooker is a proof of concept relying on the Substrate framework. That means Hooker cannot work if Substrate is not correctly installed on your device.