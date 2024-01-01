app-security

29 tools and resources

NEW

AWVS Logo

AWVS

0 (0)

A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security
parameth Logo

parameth

0 (0)

A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment
ParamPamPam Logo

ParamPamPam

0 (0)

A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening Logo

AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

0 (0)

AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitybinary-securitymobile-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
InsecureShop Logo

InsecureShop

0 (0)

Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security
PCAPdroid Logo

PCAPdroid

0 (0)

PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.

Network Security
Free
app-securitypcaptraffic-analysisvpnfirewall
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation Logo

AFE Android Framework for Exploitation

0 (0)

A framework for exploiting Android-based devices and applications

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research
Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9 Logo

Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9

0 (0)

Extract local data storage of an Android application in one click.

Specialized Security
Free
data-extractionfile-extractionapp-security
Quick Android Review Kit Logo

Quick Android Review Kit

0 (0)

A tool for detecting and exploiting Android application vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-exploitationproof-of-concept
AndroBugs Framework Logo

AndroBugs Framework

0 (0)

Android vulnerability analysis system with efficient scanning and high accuracy.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-analysisvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testing
Introspy-Android Logo

Introspy-Android

0 (0)

Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingmobile-security
PortSwigger Logo

PortSwigger

0 (0)

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security
CuckooDroid Logo

CuckooDroid

0 (0)

Automated Android Malware Analysis tool

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecapp-securitymobile-security
Mana Security Logo

Mana Security

0 (0)

A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.

Vulnerability Management
Free
macosvulnerability-managementapp-securitypatch-managementcve
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site Logo

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site

0 (0)

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysql-injectionxss
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Logo

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner

0 (0)

A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securitysql-injectionxss
w3af Logo

w3af

0 (0)

Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securityweb-application-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-scanning
CakeFuzzer Logo

CakeFuzzer

0 (0)

Automated vulnerability discovery tool for Cake PHP framework with limited false positives.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityfuzzerweb-app-security
Android-Reports-and-Resources Logo

Android-Reports-and-Resources

0 (0)

A collection of reports and resources highlighting Android security vulnerabilities and best practices.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerabilitysecurity-vulnerabilityandroid-security
DroidBox Logo

DroidBox

0 (0)

DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitydynamic-analysisandroid-security
DVWA - Brute Force (High Level) - Anti-CSRF Tokens Logo

DVWA - Brute Force (High Level) - Anti-CSRF Tokens

0 (0)

A guide to brute forcing DVWA on the high security level with anti-CSRF tokens

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securitybrute-forcedvwasecurity-testingvulnerable-applications
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy Logo

ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy

0 (0)

A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypentestpenetration-testingweb-app-securityweb-security
Shuffle Apps Logo

Shuffle Apps

0 (0)

Repository for apps to be used in Shuffle with compatibility instructions.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitydocker
drozer Logo

drozer

0 (0)

A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpentest
StaDynA Logo

StaDynA

0 (0)

StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.

Specialized Security
Free
app-securitydynamic-analysisstatic-analysis
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) Logo

Runtime Mobile Security (RMS)

0 (0)

Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.

Specialized Security
Free
fridamobile-securityapp-security

Mobile Sandbox

0 (0)

Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.

Vulnerability Management
Free
mobile-securityiosmalware-detectionvulnerability-scanningapp-security
PAPIMonitor Logo

PAPIMonitor

0 (0)

Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.

Specialized Security
Free
fridapythonmobile-securityapp-security

Arachni

0 (0)

An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detection