AWVS 0 ( 0 ) A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security

parameth 0 ( 0 ) A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Application Security Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment

ParamPamPam 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security

InsecureShop 0 ( 0 ) Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security

PCAPdroid 0 ( 0 ) PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device. Network Security Free app-securitypcaptraffic-analysisvpnfirewall

Introspy-Android 0 ( 0 ) Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingmobile-security

PortSwigger 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. Application Security Free appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security

CakeFuzzer 0 ( 0 ) Automated vulnerability discovery tool for Cake PHP framework with limited false positives. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzerweb-app-security

DroidBox 0 ( 0 ) DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitydynamic-analysisandroid-security

Shuffle Apps 0 ( 0 ) Repository for apps to be used in Shuffle with compatibility instructions. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitydocker

drozer 0 ( 0 ) A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpentest

StaDynA 0 ( 0 ) StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features. Specialized Security Free app-securitydynamic-analysisstatic-analysis