CuckooDroid is an extension of Cuckoo Sandbox, providing automated analysis of Android applications. It brings the capabilities of execution and analysis of Android applications to Cuckoo Sandbox. The installation process involves an easy integration script for seamless setup. Documentation for CuckooDroid can be found at http://cuckoo-droid.readthedocs.org/.