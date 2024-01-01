Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.
CuckooDroid is an extension of Cuckoo Sandbox, providing automated analysis of Android applications. It brings the capabilities of execution and analysis of Android applications to Cuckoo Sandbox. The installation process involves an easy integration script for seamless setup. Documentation for CuckooDroid can be found at http://cuckoo-droid.readthedocs.org/.
YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.
An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws
A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.
Boomerang Decompiler is a machine code decompiler supporting various architectures and file formats, with a focus on high-level language output.