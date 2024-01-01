6 tools and resources
Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits
A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.
A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.
Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.
A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications.