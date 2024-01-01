directory-traversal

6 tools and resources

NEW

Node.js Goof Logo

Node.js Goof

0 (0)

Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits

Application Security
Free
appsecnodejsvulnerable-appdockeropen-redirectcode-injectionxsslocal-file-inclusiondirectory-traversalcommand-execution
FDsploit Logo

FDsploit

0 (0)

A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing
dotdotpwn Logo

dotdotpwn

0 (0)

A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.

Honeypots
Free
directory-traversalfuzzervulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-app-securitypenetration-testing

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demonstration Site

0 (0)

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysql-injectiondirectory-traversalweb-securitypenetration-testing
Binwalk Logo

Binwalk

0 (0)

Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfirmware-analysisfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdirectory-traversal
MICROS Honeypot Logo

MICROS Honeypot

0 (0)

A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotdirectory-traversaloracle