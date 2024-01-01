Akamai API Security 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

API Security is a cybersecurity solution that provides comprehensive protection for APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) against various threats and vulnerabilities. It offers the following key capabilities: 1. API Discovery: Continuously discovers and inventories all APIs, including shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, across an organization's infrastructure. 2. Vulnerability Assessment: Identifies vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in APIs, including those listed in the OWASP API Top 10 security risks. 3. Threat Detection: Utilizes machine learning to detect API attacks, data leakage, data tampering, policy violations, and suspicious behavior in real-time. 4. Compliance Monitoring: Continuously monitors APIs for compliance with regulatory requirements, industry standards, and internal policies. 5. Dynamic Testing: Simulates malicious traffic and runs dynamic tests against APIs to identify potential vulnerabilities. 6. Remediation: Integrates with existing workflow management systems for manual, semi-automated, or fully automated remediation of identified issues. 7. CI/CD Integration: Integrates with CI/CD pipelines for API security testing during the development process. 8. API Governance: Enhances API governance by importing APIs from various sources and evaluating their compliance with specifications.