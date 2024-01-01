Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is a tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website, launching popular web attacks, and identifying vulnerabilities that need to be fixed. It was built using ASP.NET and it shows how bad programming leads to vulnerabilities. This is a test site for Acunetix, it is vulnerable to SQL Injections, Cross-site Scripting (XSS), and more. Do not visit the links in the comments. They are posted by malicious parties who are trying to exploit this site to their advantage. Comments are purged daily.