A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is a tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website, launching popular web attacks, and identifying vulnerabilities that need to be fixed. It was built using ASP.NET and it shows how bad programming leads to vulnerabilities. This is a test site for Acunetix, it is vulnerable to SQL Injections, Cross-site Scripting (XSS), and more. Do not visit the links in the comments. They are posted by malicious parties who are trying to exploit this site to their advantage. Comments are purged daily.
A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools.
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.
A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.