A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits.
qsfuzz (Query String Fuzz) allows you to build your own rules to fuzz query strings and easily identify vulnerabilities. It's a tool that helps you to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities. You can use it to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities. It's a tool that helps you to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities. You can use it to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities. It's a tool that helps you to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities. You can use it to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities.
A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits.
A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.
Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files
A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora.
Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.
A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.