Damn Small Vulnerable Web 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Damn Small Vulnerable Web (DSVW) is a deliberately vulnerable web application written in under 100 lines of code, created for educational purposes. It supports majority of (most popular) web application vulnerabilities together with appropriate attacks. Quick start: Run the following command: $ python3 dsvw.py Damn Small Vulnerable Web (DSVW) < 100 LoC (Lines of Code) #v0.2a by: Miroslav Stampar (@stamparm) [i] running HTTP server at 'http://127.0.0.1:65412'... and navigate your browser to http://127.0.0.1:65412/: Requirements: Python (3.x) is required for running this program. Items XML External Entity (local), XML External Entity (remote) and Blind XPath Injection (boolean) require installation of python-lxml (e.g. apt-get install python-lxml). Otherwise, those will be disabled. To install lxml via pip, run the following command: pip install -r requirements.txt