A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.
Damn Small Vulnerable Web (DSVW) is a deliberately vulnerable web application written in under 100 lines of code, created for educational purposes. It supports majority of (most popular) web application vulnerabilities together with appropriate attacks. Quick start: Run the following command: $ python3 dsvw.py Damn Small Vulnerable Web (DSVW) < 100 LoC (Lines of Code) #v0.2a by: Miroslav Stampar (@stamparm) [i] running HTTP server at 'http://127.0.0.1:65412'... and navigate your browser to http://127.0.0.1:65412/: Requirements: Python (3.x) is required for running this program. Items XML External Entity (local), XML External Entity (remote) and Blind XPath Injection (boolean) require installation of python-lxml (e.g. apt-get install python-lxml). Otherwise, those will be disabled. To install lxml via pip, run the following command: pip install -r requirements.txt
Curiefense is an application security platform that protects against various threats and offers community involvement.
Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.
IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.