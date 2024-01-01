8 tools and resources
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.
Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.
Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.
Detects and prevents SSRF attacks
A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs
A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.