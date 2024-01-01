csrf

OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner Logo

OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner

A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scannersql-injectionxsscsrfweb-app-securityweb-application-security
@hapi/crumb Logo

@hapi/crumb

CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.

Application Security
Free
hapicsrfvalidation
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) Logo

Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)

A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.

Application Security
Free
appsecphpmysqlsql-injectionssrffile-inclusioncsrfcryptography
Nuxt Security Logo

Nuxt Security

Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.

Security Operations
Free
appseccspcorscsrfhttp-headersmiddleware
@fastify/csrf-protection Logo

@fastify/csrf-protection

Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorcsrffastifysecurity
ssrfDetector Logo

ssrfDetector

Detects and prevents SSRF attacks

Network Security
Free
csrfsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
damnvulnerable.me Logo

damnvulnerable.me

A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs

Application Security
Free
appsecbug-bountycsrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-securityxss
Bug Bounty Reference Logo

Bug Bounty Reference

A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountyvulnerability-exploitationxssxxercedeserializationcsrf