Seezo is a security design review automation platform that analyzes design documents and provides security requirements to developers before coding begins. The platform integrates with documentation tools like Confluence, Google Docs, and SharePoint to scan security design documents. It includes features for: - Architecture diagram creation and analysis - Integration with development tools like Jira and Slack - Mapping security requirements to compliance standards (PCI, ASVS) - Customizable rules and company-specific security standards - Support for enterprise on-premises deployment The tool aims to automate the security design review process by incorporating security requirements into the software development lifecycle through existing workflow tools.