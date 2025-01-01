Seezo is a security design review automation platform that analyzes design documents and provides security requirements to developers before coding begins. The platform integrates with documentation tools like Confluence, Google Docs, and SharePoint to scan security design documents. It includes features for: - Architecture diagram creation and analysis - Integration with development tools like Jira and Slack - Mapping security requirements to compliance standards (PCI, ASVS) - Customizable rules and company-specific security standards - Support for enterprise on-premises deployment The tool aims to automate the security design review process by incorporating security requirements into the software development lifecycle through existing workflow tools.
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.
Veracode is an intelligent software security platform that helps developers and security teams secure code, find and fix flaws, and automate remediation.
Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes.
A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.
A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.