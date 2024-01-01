NEW

Hardentools 0 ( 0 ) Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securitywindowssecurity-hardeningsecurity-configuration

@fastify/helmet 0 ( 0 ) Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes. Application Security Free appsecfastifysecurity-configurationweb-security

Nipper-ng 0 ( 0 ) A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches. Network Security Free network-securitydevice-securityreportingsecurity-configuration

aws-security-viz 0 ( 0 ) A tool to visualize AWS security groups Miscellaneous Free awsec2security-groupvisualizationsecurity-configuration

Redirect.rules 0 ( 0 ) A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorappsecuritysecurity-configurationsecurity-automation