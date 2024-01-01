security-configuration

Hardentools

Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.

Security Operations
Harden the World

Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.

Miscellaneous
@fastify/helmet

Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes.

Application Security
Nipper-ng

A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.

Network Security
CloudMapper

A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.

Cloud and Container Security
Security Guide Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.

Endpoint Security
Principal Mapper

A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration

Cloud and Container Security
aws-security-viz

A tool to visualize AWS security groups

Miscellaneous
Redirect.rules

A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals.

Offensive Security
MFTECmd

A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations.

Network Security
