10 tools and resources
Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.
Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.
Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes.
A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.
A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.
The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.
A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration
A tool to visualize AWS security groups
A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals.
A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations.