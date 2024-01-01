NEW

Sublime Platform 0 ( 0 ) A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description. Specialized Security Free email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven

Wigle 0 ( 0 ) WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected. Network Security Free community-driven

MalShare.com 0 ( 0 ) A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community. Threat Management Free malwarerepositorycommunity-drivensecuritygithub

Forseti Security 0 ( 0 ) Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support. Miscellaneous Free appsecopen-sourcesecurity-toolscommunity-drivenarchive

abuse.ch 0 ( 0 ) Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalwarecyber-threatscommunity-driventhreat-research