0 (0)

A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven
Project Honey Pot Logo

Project Honey Pot

0 (0)

The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse

Threat Management
Free
infoseccybersecurityfraud-detectioncommunity-drivensecurity-research
Wigle Logo

Wigle

0 (0)

WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.

Network Security
Free
community-driven

MalShare.com

0 (0)

A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.

Threat Management
Free
malwarerepositorycommunity-drivensecuritygithub
Forseti Security Logo

Forseti Security

0 (0)

Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecopen-sourcesecurity-toolscommunity-drivenarchive

abuse.ch

0 (0)

Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwarecyber-threatscommunity-driventhreat-research
Open Security Training Logo

Open Security Training

0 (0)

Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityeducationtrainingcommunity-drivenopen-source
Eramba Logo

Eramba

0 (0)

A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.

GRC
Free
governancerisk-managementcomplianceopen-sourcecommunity-driven
APT Groups and Operations Logo

APT Groups and Operations

0 (0)

A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalware-analysiscybersecurityopen-sourcecommunity-driven
Viper Framework Logo

Viper Framework

0 (0)

Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysisexploitscriptingcommunity-driven