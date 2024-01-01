10 tools and resources
A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.
The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse
WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.
A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.
Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support.
Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.
A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.
A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors.
Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.