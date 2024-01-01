6 tools and resources
Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers
Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.
A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.
Firefox browser extension for displaying and editing HTTP headers.
Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.
A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.