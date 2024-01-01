http-headers

6 tools and resources

check-my-headers

0 (0)

Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers

Miscellaneous
Free
api-metadataappsechttp-headerssecurity-auditweb-security
Nuxt Security

0 (0)

Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.

Security Operations
Free
appseccspcorscsrfhttp-headersmiddleware
http-sniffer

0 (0)

A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcaphttp-headers

HTTP Header Live

0 (0)

Firefox browser extension for displaying and editing HTTP headers.

Miscellaneous
Free
browser-extensionhttp-headershttpdevelopment
PHPsploit

0 (0)

Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.

Offensive Security
Free
c2phpweb-serverhttp-headersbackdoorprivilege-escalationlog-analysis
CryptoLyzer

0 (0)

A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.

Miscellaneous
Free
cryptographytlssslsshhttp-headersja3cli