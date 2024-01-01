Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Quickly put together by Tim Strazzere, this mode enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs by providing a major mode for editing and viewing smali issues. To install, copy the code into your .emacs.d/init.el file, load a smali file, and enjoy the improved readability.