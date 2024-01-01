Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs Logo

Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

Quickly put together by Tim Strazzere, this mode enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs by providing a major mode for editing and viewing smali issues. To install, copy the code into your .emacs.d/init.el file, load a smali file, and enjoy the improved readability.

appsecbinary-securityfile-analysissmalisecurity-toolsbinary-conversion

