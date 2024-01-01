Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

Unofficial Python API for searching, browsing, and downloading Android apps from Google Play.
Quickly put together by Tim Strazzere, this mode enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs by providing a major mode for editing and viewing smali issues. To install, copy the code into your .emacs.d/init.el file, load a smali file, and enjoy the improved readability.
Unofficial Python API for searching, browsing, and downloading Android apps from Google Play.
A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding
Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps.
An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology
SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.
Repository for IBM SOAR Apps source-code and development resources.