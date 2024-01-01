Regexp Security Cheatsheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository sponsored by ScanFactory provides a comprehensive list of security vulnerabilities in regular expressions commonly used in Web Application Firewalls (WAFs), with a focus on bypass examples and high severity issues. It includes SAST tools to identify vulnerabilities in custom regular expressions, and was first introduced at BlackHat USA 2016.