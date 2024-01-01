Regexp Security Cheatsheet

Research project on bypassing default Falco ruleset with Dockerfile for sshayb/fuber:latest image.
This repository sponsored by ScanFactory provides a comprehensive list of security vulnerabilities in regular expressions commonly used in Web Application Firewalls (WAFs), with a focus on bypass examples and high severity issues. It includes SAST tools to identify vulnerabilities in custom regular expressions, and was first introduced at BlackHat USA 2016.
Level 400 training to become a Microsoft Sentinel Ninja.
A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.
FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.
A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.
A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.