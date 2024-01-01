Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.
N-Stalker is a web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities such as SQL Injection, XSS, and known attacks. It is integrated with AppSec Flow, a complete DevSecOps platform. Learn more about AppSec Flow and how it can help you improve your application security.
A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.
Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.
A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation
StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.