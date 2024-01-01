github

21 tools and resources

NEW

gitGraber Logo

gitGraber

0 (0)

Monitor GitHub for sensitive data

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
infosecsecurity-auditdata-protectionsensitive-datagithubreal-time-monitoring
GitRob Logo

GitRob

0 (0)

A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations

Digital Forensics
Free
githubreconnaissanceosintinfosecsecurity-tool
Secret Bridge Logo

Secret Bridge

0 (0)

Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
githubsecurity-monitoringdevsecopscompliancesecurity-audit
GitGot Logo

GitGot

0 (0)

A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories

Malware Analysis
Free
githubsecret-detectionsecurity-risksvulnerability-detection
Allstar Logo

Allstar

0 (0)

A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
githubsecurity-policiescompliancesecurity-monitoringdevsecops
Gato Logo

Gato

0 (0)

A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines

Offensive Security
Free
githubsecurity-researchpenetration-testing

MalShare.com

0 (0)

A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.

Threat Management
Free
malwarerepositorycommunity-drivensecuritygithub
GitMiner Logo

GitMiner

0 (0)

A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
githubsearchscrapingdata-miningcsvjson
CloudSploit by Aqua Logo

CloudSploit by Aqua

0 (0)

Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawsazuregcpocigithubcompliance
Shuffle Workflows Logo

Shuffle Workflows

0 (0)

Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.

Security Operations
Free
automationworkflowgithub
Scumblr Logo

Scumblr

0 (0)

Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools
github-search Logo

github-search

0 (0)

A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.

Blogs and News
Free
githubsearchclirepositorysearch-engine
OWASP Testing Checklist v4 Markdown Logo

OWASP Testing Checklist v4 Markdown

0 (0)

Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.

Training and Resources
Free
owaspgitlabgithubjira
Detection and Response Pipeline Logo

Detection and Response Pipeline

0 (0)

A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.

Security Operations
Free
devsecopsci-cdgithubgitlab
pwntools-write-ups Logo

pwntools-write-ups

0 (0)

A collection of CTF write-ups using pwntools

Training and Resources
Free
ctfgithub
Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks Logo

Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks

0 (0)

Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.

Security Operations
Free
splunksoarplaybookscommunitygithub
June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea Logo

June's Sophisticated npm Attack Attributed to North Korea

0 (0)

A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.

Threat Management
Free
npmmalwaresocial-engineeringgithub
shhgit Logo

shhgit

0 (0)

A tool for detecting secrets in your code

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecgithubgitlabsecret-detectionsecurity
GitHub Logo

GitHub

0 (0)

A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects.

Miscellaneous
Free
devopscollaborationgithub
Splunk SOAR Connectors Logo

Splunk SOAR Connectors

0 (0)

Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.

Security Operations
Free
splunksoargithub
Security Monkey Logo

Security Monkey

0 (0)

Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsgcpcloud-securitygithubcloud-compliance