NEW

GitGot 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories Malware Analysis Free githubsecret-detectionsecurity-risksvulnerability-detection

Allstar 0 ( 0 ) A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations. Vulnerability Management Free githubsecurity-policiescompliancesecurity-monitoringdevsecops

Gato 0 ( 0 ) A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines Offensive Security Free githubsecurity-researchpenetration-testing

MalShare.com 0 ( 0 ) A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community. Threat Management Free malwarerepositorycommunity-drivensecuritygithub

Shuffle Workflows 0 ( 0 ) Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options. Security Operations Free automationworkflowgithub

Scumblr 0 ( 0 ) Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security. Security Operations Free appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools

shhgit 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting secrets in your code Vulnerability Management Free appsecgithubgitlabsecret-detectionsecurity