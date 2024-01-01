NEW

httpx 0 ( 0 ) A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses Network Security Free httphttp-requestsweb-scrapingtesting

VHostScan 0 ( 0 ) A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017. Vulnerability Management Free httphttps

Helix Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP. Honeypots Free honeypotkuberneteshttptcpudp

CapTipper 0 ( 0 ) CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic. Network Security Free httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis

Redirecting 0 ( 0 ) A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs. Application Security Free redirectionhttphttps

Heralding 0 ( 0 ) A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols Honeypots Free honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson

Galah 0 ( 0 ) Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-securityhttpweb-app-security

ffuf 0 ( 0 ) Fast web fuzzer written in Go Honeypots Free gofuzzinghttphttpsftp

Hfinger 0 ( 0 ) Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests. Malware Analysis Free httpmalwarefingerprintingsecurity

bap 0 ( 0 ) bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials. Honeypots Free honeypothttplogging

HoneyHTTPD 0 ( 0 ) Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses. Application Security Free web-serverpythonhttpframeworktesting

left-pad.io 0 ( 0 ) A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident. Miscellaneous Free appsecsecuritytlshttp

Dionaea 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb

XFFenum 0 ( 0 ) A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests Network Security Free enumerationhttp

mitmproxy 0 ( 0 ) mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets. Network Security Free proxyssltlshttphttps

Masscanned 0 ( 0 ) A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions. Network Security Free network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp