22 tools and resources
A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.
A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
A tool for identifying and extracting parameters from HTTP requests and responses
HTTP parameter discovery suite
A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.
Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.
A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.
CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.
A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.
A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols
Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.
Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests.
bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.
Firefox browser extension for displaying and editing HTTP headers.
Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.
A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.
Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests
mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.
GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.