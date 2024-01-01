http

22 tools and resources

NEW

s3viewer Logo

s3viewer

0 (0)

A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
s3azureftphttp
httpx Logo

httpx

0 (0)

A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses

Network Security
Free
httphttp-requestsweb-scrapingtesting
Param Miner Logo

Param Miner

0 (0)

A tool for identifying and extracting parameters from HTTP requests and responses

Application Security
Free
appsechttpsecurity-testingvulnerability-assessment
Arjun Logo

Arjun

0 (0)

HTTP parameter discovery suite

Vulnerability Management
Free
httpvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
VHostScan Logo

VHostScan

0 (0)

A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.

Vulnerability Management
Free
httphttps
Helix Honeypot Logo

Helix Honeypot

0 (0)

Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotkuberneteshttptcpudp
LORG Logo

LORG

0 (0)

A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
httplog-analysisforensicssecurity-analysismachine-learningsignature-based-detection
CapTipper Logo

CapTipper

0 (0)

CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.

Network Security
Free
httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis
Redirecting Logo

Redirecting

0 (0)

A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.

Application Security
Free
redirectionhttphttps
Heralding Logo

Heralding

0 (0)

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols

Honeypots
Free
honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson
Galah Logo

Galah

0 (0)

Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotweb-securityhttpweb-app-security
ffuf Logo

ffuf

0 (0)

Fast web fuzzer written in Go

Honeypots
Free
gofuzzinghttphttpsftp
Hfinger Logo

Hfinger

0 (0)

Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests.

Malware Analysis
Free
httpmalwarefingerprintingsecurity
bap Logo

bap

0 (0)

bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.

Honeypots
Free
honeypothttplogging

HTTP Header Live

0 (0)

Firefox browser extension for displaying and editing HTTP headers.

Miscellaneous
Free
browser-extensionhttp-headershttpdevelopment
HoneyHTTPD Logo

HoneyHTTPD

0 (0)

Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.

Application Security
Free
web-serverpythonhttpframeworktesting

left-pad.io

0 (0)

A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecsecuritytlshttp
Dionaea Logo

Dionaea

0 (0)

Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb
XFFenum Logo

XFFenum

0 (0)

A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests

Network Security
Free
enumerationhttp
mitmproxy Logo

mitmproxy

0 (0)

mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.

Network Security
Free
proxyssltlshttphttps
Masscanned Logo

Masscanned

0 (0)

A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp
gvfs Logo

gvfs

0 (0)

GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.

Digital Forensics
Free
file-systemvirtual-file-systemsmbhttp