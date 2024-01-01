Security Driven .NET

A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.
Practical security handbook for .NET developers covering essential security controls, random number generators, hash functions, HMAC, key derivation, binary encodings, and text encodings.
A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.
A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.
Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list
A collection of computer science courses with video lectures covering a wide range of topics.
A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.
A vulnerable web application for learning about web application vulnerabilities and writing secure code.