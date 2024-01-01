Rexsser 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is a Burp plugin that extracts keywords from response using regexes and tests for reflected XSS on the target scope. It can be used to identify potential vulnerabilities in web applications and to help security researchers and developers to identify and fix security issues. The plugin is designed to be easy to use and to provide a high level of accuracy in identifying potential vulnerabilities. It is available for free and can be downloaded from the GitHub repository.