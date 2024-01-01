ASH - The Automated Security Helper

A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
The security helper tool was created to help you reduce the probability of a security violation in a new code, infrastructure or IAM configuration by providing a fast and easy tool to conduct preliminary security check as early as possible within your development process. It is not a replacement of a human review nor standards enforced by your team/customer. It uses light, open source tools to maintain its flexibility and ability to run from anywhere. ASH is cloning and running different open-source tools, such as: git-secrets, bandit, Semgrep, Grype, Syft, nbconvert, npm-audit, checkov, cdk-nag and cfn-nag. Please review the tools LICENSE before usage. ASH change advisory: We are currently working on a re-architecture of ASH targeting a single-container architecture as well as documentation to go along with it. Supported frameworks: The security helper supports
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.
Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.