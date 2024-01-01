ASH - The Automated Security Helper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The security helper tool was created to help you reduce the probability of a security violation in a new code, infrastructure or IAM configuration by providing a fast and easy tool to conduct preliminary security check as early as possible within your development process. It is not a replacement of a human review nor standards enforced by your team/customer. It uses light, open source tools to maintain its flexibility and ability to run from anywhere. ASH is cloning and running different open-source tools, such as: git-secrets, bandit, Semgrep, Grype, Syft, nbconvert, npm-audit, checkov, cdk-nag and cfn-nag. Please review the tools LICENSE before usage. ASH change advisory: We are currently working on a re-architecture of ASH targeting a single-container architecture as well as documentation to go along with it. Supported frameworks: The security helper supports