Shuffle Apps

All public apps are available in the search engine either in your local instance or on https://shuffler.io/search?tab=apps. This is a repository for apps to be used in Shuffle. PS: These apps should be valid with WALKOFF (from NSA), but the SDK is different, meaning you have to change the FIRST line in each Dockerfile (FROM frikky/shuffle:app_sdk) to make it compatible with Shuffle.