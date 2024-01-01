Shuffle Apps

DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.
All public apps are available in the search engine either in your local instance or on https://shuffler.io/search?tab=apps. This is a repository for apps to be used in Shuffle. PS: These apps should be valid with WALKOFF (from NSA), but the SDK is different, meaning you have to change the FIRST line in each Dockerfile (FROM frikky/shuffle:app_sdk) to make it compatible with Shuffle.
DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.
Android vulnerability analysis system with efficient scanning and high accuracy.
An Outlook add-in for reporting suspicious emails to security teams and tracking user behavior during awareness campaigns.
An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.