Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys

A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.
The HID iClass line of proximity cards and readers, known for its encryption and mutual authentication, has a vulnerability that allows retrieval of the master authentication key, enabling cloning of cards and changing reader settings. The method involves exploiting debug pins on specific readers to modify firmware and extract the key.
A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques
YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities.
A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.