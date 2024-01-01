Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys Logo

Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys

The HID iClass line of proximity cards and readers, known for its encryption and mutual authentication, has a vulnerability that allows retrieval of the master authentication key, enabling cloning of cards and changing reader settings. The method involves exploiting debug pins on specific readers to modify firmware and extract the key.

