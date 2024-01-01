Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The HID iClass line of proximity cards and readers, known for its encryption and mutual authentication, has a vulnerability that allows retrieval of the master authentication key, enabling cloning of cards and changing reader settings. The method involves exploiting debug pins on specific readers to modify firmware and extract the key.