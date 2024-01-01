A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.
Inceptor is a template-driven framework designed to evade Anti-Virus (AV) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test the effectiveness of their security controls. The framework provides a modular architecture, enabling users to easily create and modify templates to evade detection. Inceptor's goal is to help security professionals and researchers improve their defenses by identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in their security posture. With Inceptor, users can create custom templates to evade detection, test their security controls, and improve their overall security posture.
A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.
A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.
A unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads.
A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.
AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions.