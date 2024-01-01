Inceptor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Inceptor is a template-driven framework designed to evade Anti-Virus (AV) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test the effectiveness of their security controls. The framework provides a modular architecture, enabling users to easily create and modify templates to evade detection. Inceptor's goal is to help security professionals and researchers improve their defenses by identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in their security posture. With Inceptor, users can create custom templates to evade detection, test their security controls, and improve their overall security posture.