EvilClippy is a cross-platform tool that helps create malicious MS Office documents. It can hide VBA macros, stomp VBA code (via P-Code), and confuse macro analysis tools. It runs on Linux, OSX, and Windows. This tool is useful for penetration testers and red teamers who want to create realistic phishing attacks or test an organization's defenses against malicious Office documents. EvilClippy provides a range of features that make it easy to create sophisticated malicious documents, including the ability to hide VBA macros and confuse macro analysis tools.