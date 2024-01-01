Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.
EvilClippy is a cross-platform tool that helps create malicious MS Office documents. It can hide VBA macros, stomp VBA code (via P-Code), and confuse macro analysis tools. It runs on Linux, OSX, and Windows. This tool is useful for penetration testers and red teamers who want to create realistic phishing attacks or test an organization's defenses against malicious Office documents. EvilClippy provides a range of features that make it easy to create sophisticated malicious documents, including the ability to hide VBA macros and confuse macro analysis tools.
Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.
Using Apache mod_rewrite rules to rewrite incident responder or security appliance requests to an innocuous website or the target's real website.
APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.
Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV.
Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.