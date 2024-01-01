NEW

x64dbg 0 ( 0 ) An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysis

InternalBlue 0 ( 0 ) Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update. Network Security Free blue-teambluetoothfirmware-analysisreverse-engineeringresearch

Pwndbg 0 ( 0 ) Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers. Malware Analysis Free gdbdebuggingreverse-engineeringexploit-developmenthexdumpbinary-analysis

AndBug 0 ( 0 ) A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers. Malware Analysis Free dalvikdebuggingreverse-engineeringpython

r2con-2017 0 ( 0 ) Collection of slides, materials, demos, crackmes, and writeups from r2con-2017 conference. Malware Analysis Free reverse-engineeringconference

Binwalk 0 ( 0 ) Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfirmware-analysisfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdirectory-traversal

BARF 0 ( 0 ) BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisreverse-engineeringcode-analysis

RiskInDroid 0 ( 0 ) A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques. Specialized Security Free machine-learningreverse-engineeringpermissionsappsec

Andromeda 0 ( 0 ) Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier. Malware Analysis Free reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisapkmobile-security

SmaliHook 0 ( 0 ) Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securityreverse-engineeringsmali

AndroL4b 0 ( 0 ) Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis. Specialized Security Free reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisubuntufridaapktool

apkid 0 ( 0 ) APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files. Application Security Free malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing

PEDA 0 ( 0 ) Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development. Offensive Security Free gdbexploit-developmentdebuggingbinary-securityreverse-engineering

FLARE-VM 0 ( 0 ) FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine. Malware Analysis Free appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm

PINCE 0 ( 0 ) PINCE is a front-end/reverse engineering tool for the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), focused on games, with CheatEngine-like value type support and memory searching capabilities. Malware Analysis Free gdbreverse-engineering

YARI 0 ( 0 ) A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching. Offensive Security Free yaradebuggerrustinteractivebinary-analysisreverse-engineering

Movfuscator-Be-Gone 0 ( 0 ) A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityobfuscationreverse-engineering

Dwarf Debugger 0 ( 0 ) A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support. Malware Analysis Free fridareverse-engineeringdebuggingios

edb 0 ( 0 ) edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins. Training and Resources Free binary-securityreverse-engineeringdebuggerlinux

PhoneyC 0 ( 0 ) A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysisemulation

Redexer 0 ( 0 ) Redexer is a reengineering tool for Android app binaries with features like RefineDroid and Dr. Android. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitydexpermissionsreverse-engineering

iRET 0 ( 0 ) iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing. Specialized Security Free iosreverse-engineeringpenetration-testingbinary-analysissqlitelog-analysis

ReFlutter 0 ( 0 ) A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring. Malware Analysis Free appsecreverse-engineeringmobile-securityios

Inspeckage 0 ( 0 ) Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities. Specialized Security Free appsecbinary-analysisdynamic-analysismobile-securityreverse-engineering

ctf_import 0 ( 0 ) A library for running basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitybinary-analysiscross-platformreverse-engineering

MARA Framework 0 ( 0 ) MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats. Specialized Security Free mobile-securityreverse-engineeringapksdalvikjavadeobfuscation