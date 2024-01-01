reverse-engineering

54 tools and resources

NEW

Radare2 Logo

Radare2

0 (0)

A powerful reverse engineering framework

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdebuggingforensicssecurity
Rizin Logo

Rizin

0 (0)

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
x64dbg Logo

x64dbg

0 (0)

An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysis
InternalBlue Logo

InternalBlue

0 (0)

Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.

Network Security
Free
blue-teambluetoothfirmware-analysisreverse-engineeringresearch
Triton Logo

Triton

0 (0)

Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisreverse-engineeringsymbolic-executionc++python
Pwndbg Logo

Pwndbg

0 (0)

Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.

Malware Analysis
Free
gdbdebuggingreverse-engineeringexploit-developmenthexdumpbinary-analysis
AndBug Logo

AndBug

0 (0)

A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.

Malware Analysis
Free
dalvikdebuggingreverse-engineeringpython
Android Application Analyzer Logo

Android Application Analyzer

0 (0)

A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecfile-analysislog-analysissensitive-datareverse-engineering

CFR

0 (0)

Java decompiler for modern Java features up to Java 14.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadecompilerjava-decompilerbinary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineering
CTF Resources Logo

CTF Resources

0 (0)

Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfctf-challengeshackingreverse-engineeringsecurity-competition
r2con-2017 Logo

r2con-2017

0 (0)

Collection of slides, materials, demos, crackmes, and writeups from r2con-2017 conference.

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringconference
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework Logo

Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework

0 (0)

A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdisassemblyassembly
Binwalk Logo

Binwalk

0 (0)

Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfirmware-analysisfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdirectory-traversal
BARF Logo

BARF

0 (0)

BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisreverse-engineeringcode-analysis
RiskInDroid Logo

RiskInDroid

0 (0)

A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.

Specialized Security
Free
machine-learningreverse-engineeringpermissionsappsec

Ghost in the Shellcode

0 (0)

An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.

Training and Resources
Free
capture-the-flagctfreverse-engineering
Andromeda Logo

Andromeda

0 (0)

Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisapkmobile-security
SmaliHook Logo

SmaliHook

0 (0)

Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securityreverse-engineeringsmali
Androguard Docker Image Logo

Androguard Docker Image

0 (0)

Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment.

Miscellaneous
Free
androguarddockerandroid-securityreverse-engineeringbinary-analysis
Security Trainings Logo

Security Trainings

0 (0)

Free training sessions on Reverse Engineering, Malware Analysis, and Exploit Development.

Training and Resources
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisexploit-developmentsecurity-training
AndroL4b Logo

AndroL4b

0 (0)

Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.

Specialized Security
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisubuntufridaapktool
Reverse Engineering Challenges Logo

Reverse Engineering Challenges

0 (0)

A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-securityobfuscationcryptosecurity-challengesbinary-analysis
GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff') Logo

GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff')

0 (0)

A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.

Offensive Security
Free
gdbexploit-developmentreverse-engineeringdynamic-analysispythondebugging
2019 BambooFox CTF Official Write Up Reverse Logo

2019 BambooFox CTF Official Write Up Reverse

0 (0)

A write-up of the reverse engineering challenge from the 2019 BambooFox CTF competition

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringctfchallenge
apkid Logo

apkid

0 (0)

APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.

Application Security
Free
malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing

OllyDbg v1.10

0 (0)

A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisdebuggingassemblywindowsreverse-engineeringdebugger
Capstone Engine Logo

Capstone Engine

0 (0)

A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblybinary-analysisassemblyreverse-engineeringframework
Modern Binary Exploitation - CSCI 4968 Logo

Modern Binary Exploitation - CSCI 4968

0 (0)

A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.

Training and Resources
Free
binary-exploitationbinary-securityreverse-engineeringvulnerability-research
PEDA Logo

PEDA

0 (0)

Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.

Offensive Security
Free
gdbexploit-developmentdebuggingbinary-securityreverse-engineering
Reverse Engineering for Beginners Logo

Reverse Engineering for Beginners

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.

Training and Resources
Free
reverse-engineeringassembly-languagecybersecuritylearningresources
FLARE-VM Logo

FLARE-VM

0 (0)

FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm
PINCE Logo

PINCE

0 (0)

PINCE is a front-end/reverse engineering tool for the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), focused on games, with CheatEngine-like value type support and memory searching capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
gdbreverse-engineering
YARI Logo

YARI

0 (0)

A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.

Offensive Security
Free
yaradebuggerrustinteractivebinary-analysisreverse-engineering

Google CTF

0 (0)

A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills

Vulnerability Management
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritycryptographyreverse-engineering
Reversing and Exploiting ARM Binaries: rwthCTF Trafman Logo

Reversing and Exploiting ARM Binaries: rwthCTF Trafman

0 (0)

A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.

Malware Analysis
Free
armqemuvirtualizationassemblyreverse-engineeringexploitation
Hardwear.io Conference 2018 Logo

Hardwear.io Conference 2018

0 (0)

Recorded talks from the Hardwear.io Conference 2018 covering various hardware security topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
iot-securityreverse-engineeringfirmware-analysis
Movfuscator-Be-Gone Logo

Movfuscator-Be-Gone

0 (0)

A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityobfuscationreverse-engineering
Dwarf Debugger Logo

Dwarf Debugger

0 (0)

A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.

Malware Analysis
Free
fridareverse-engineeringdebuggingios
edb Logo

edb

0 (0)

edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins.

Training and Resources
Free
binary-securityreverse-engineeringdebuggerlinux
File Scanning Framework (FSF) v1.1 Logo

File Scanning Framework (FSF) v1.1

0 (0)

FSF is a modular, recursive file scanning solution that enables analysts to extend the utility of Yara signatures and define actionable intelligence within a file.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-scanningfile-analysismalware-analysisreverse-engineering
PhoneyC Logo

PhoneyC

0 (0)

A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.

Application Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysisemulation
Frida Logo

Frida

0 (0)

Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.

Application Security
Free
fridareverse-engineeringsecurity-researchcli-toolbinary-analysis
Apktool Logo

Apktool

0 (0)

A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.

Malware Analysis
Free
apkreverse-engineeringfile-analysisbinary-security
Redexer Logo

Redexer

0 (0)

Redexer is a reengineering tool for Android app binaries with features like RefineDroid and Dr. Android.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securitydexpermissionsreverse-engineering
iRET Logo

iRET

0 (0)

iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.

Specialized Security
Free
iosreverse-engineeringpenetration-testingbinary-analysissqlitelog-analysis
ReFlutter Logo

ReFlutter

0 (0)

A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecreverse-engineeringmobile-securityios
ScratchABit Logo

ScratchABit

0 (0)

Interactive incremental disassembler with data/control flow analysis capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblerreverse-engineeringpythonopen-source
Inspeckage Logo

Inspeckage

0 (0)

Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecbinary-analysisdynamic-analysismobile-securityreverse-engineering
ctf_import Logo

ctf_import

0 (0)

A library for running basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securitybinary-analysiscross-platformreverse-engineering
MARA Framework Logo

MARA Framework

0 (0)

MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringapksdalvikjavadeobfuscation
Reversing With Lena (Tutorials) Logo

Reversing With Lena (Tutorials)

0 (0)

Educational resources for reverse engineering tutorials by lena151.

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisdebuggingdisassembly
Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet Logo

Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques

Training and Resources
Free
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisnetwork-analysis
PinCTF Logo

PinCTF

0 (0)

PinCTF is a tool for using Intel's Pin Tool to instrument reverse engineering binaries and count instructions.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineering
Dr. Fu's Security Blog: Malware Analysis Tutorials: a Reverse Engineering Approach Logo

Dr. Fu's Security Blog: Malware Analysis Tutorials: a Reverse Engineering Approach

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to malware analysis and reverse engineering, covering topics such as lab setup, debugging, and anti-debugging.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisreverse-engineeringtutorialdebugging