VIDOC is an innovative security tool designed to enhance the security of software development pipelines. It combines the speed and efficiency of artificial intelligence with the precision and expertise of human security engineers. VIDOC seamlessly integrates into the development process, continuously scanning and reviewing code to detect, validate, and fix security issues. With the increasing prevalence of AI-generated code, VIDOC ensures the security of both human-written and AI-generated code. The tool also monitors the organization's external security posture, identifying misconfigurations in deployed web applications and infrastructure from a hacker's perspective. VIDOC offers a simple onboarding process, requiring only two extra lines of code in the GitHub Actions Workflow. It provides continuous security reviews, simulating the processes of a human security engineer to eliminate noise and focus on actual risks. When vulnerabilities are detected, VIDOC generates tailored code solutions to effectively fix the issues with just a click.