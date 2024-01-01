AppSweep 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AppSweep is an open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues. It provides a comprehensive report on the app's security posture, including potential vulnerabilities, data leaks, and other security concerns. AppSweep is designed to help developers and security researchers identify and fix security issues in their Android apps, ensuring a safer and more secure user experience. Key features of AppSweep include: * Automatic scanning and analysis of Android apps * Detection of vulnerabilities and security issues * Generation of detailed reports and recommendations for remediation Try AppSweep today and take the first step towards securing your Android apps!