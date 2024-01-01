Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
AppSweep is an open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues. It provides a comprehensive report on the app's security posture, including potential vulnerabilities, data leaks, and other security concerns. AppSweep is designed to help developers and security researchers identify and fix security issues in their Android apps, ensuring a safer and more secure user experience. Key features of AppSweep include: * Automatic scanning and analysis of Android apps * Detection of vulnerabilities and security issues * Generation of detailed reports and recommendations for remediation Try AppSweep today and take the first step towards securing your Android apps!
ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.
Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.
Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.
Dynamic application security testing tool for identifying and fixing web application vulnerabilities.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.