NEW

IntruderPayloads 0 ( 0 ) A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting. Offensive Security Free burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing

Burp-LFI-tests 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite. Offensive Security Free appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion

InQL 0 ( 0 ) InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection Application Security Free graphqlburp-suitevulnerability-detection

Burp to SQLMap 0 ( 0 ) A tool that automates the process of testing for SQL injection vulnerabilities in Burp Suite bulk requests using SQLMap. Malware Analysis Free sql-injectionburp-suite

GraphQL Beautifier 0 ( 0 ) A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading Network Security Free graphqlburp-suitesecurity-testing

Autorize 0 ( 0 ) Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite Application Security Free burp-suiteauthorizationsecurity-testing

Xss-Sql-Fuzz 0 ( 0 ) A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz Malware Analysis Free burp-suitefuzzingxsssql-injectionpayload-generation

Yara-Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules. Vulnerability Management Free appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security