burp-suite

12 tools and resources

NEW

Bento Toolkit Logo

Bento Toolkit

0 (0)

A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players

Offensive Security
Free
dockerpenetration-testingctfguidocker-composeburp-suite
IntruderPayloads Logo

IntruderPayloads

0 (0)

A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.

Offensive Security
Free
burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing
Burp-LFI-tests Logo

Burp-LFI-tests

0 (0)

A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion
InQL Logo

InQL

0 (0)

InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection

Application Security
Free
graphqlburp-suitevulnerability-detection
Femida Logo

Femida

0 (0)

Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecburp-suiteblind-xssxsssecurity-researchpenetration-testingpython
Turbo Intruder Logo

Turbo Intruder

0 (0)

A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.

Offensive Security
Free
burp-suitevulnerability-scanninghttp-requestspenetration-testingsecurity-testing
Burp to SQLMap Logo

Burp to SQLMap

0 (0)

A tool that automates the process of testing for SQL injection vulnerabilities in Burp Suite bulk requests using SQLMap.

Malware Analysis
Free
sql-injectionburp-suite
GraphQL Beautifier Logo

GraphQL Beautifier

0 (0)

A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading

Network Security
Free
graphqlburp-suitesecurity-testing
Autorize Logo

Autorize

0 (0)

Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite

Application Security
Free
burp-suiteauthorizationsecurity-testing
Xss-Sql-Fuzz Logo

Xss-Sql-Fuzz

0 (0)

A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz

Malware Analysis
Free
burp-suitefuzzingxsssql-injectionpayload-generation
Yara-Scanner Logo

Yara-Scanner

0 (0)

Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security
BurpSmartBuster Logo

BurpSmartBuster

0 (0)

A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.

Application Security
Free
appsecburp-suitedirectory-scanningfile-scanningfile-searchweb-app-security