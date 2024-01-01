12 tools and resources
A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.
A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.
InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection
Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite
A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.
A tool that automates the process of testing for SQL injection vulnerabilities in Burp Suite bulk requests using SQLMap.
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.
A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.