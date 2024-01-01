Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.
OWASP SamuraiWTF is a complete Linux desktop for use in application security training. It is free and open-source, distributed both as pre-built VMs and as source code. The source consists of a Vagrantfile, static assets, and build scripts. During the build process, it retrieves a variety of tools and training targets, most of which are open-source projects managed by their respective teams and contributors. It includes tools like OWASP Juice Shop, OWASP Zed Attack Proxy, Mutillidae, SQLMap, and the Community Edition of PortSwigger's Burp Suite. OWASP SamuraiWTF welcomes and encourages issues on the GitHub repository for bugs and enhancements, and pull requests are always welcome.
Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios.
Andrew Case's personal page for research, software projects, and speaking events
A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.