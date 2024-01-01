Websecurify

ALTERNATIVES

ConDroid 0 ( 0 ) ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis. Application Security Free appsecautomationmobile-securitydynamic-analysistesting

CorsMe 0 ( 0 ) A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications Application Security Free appsecsecurity-auditvulnerability-detectionweb-app-security

Grep App 0 ( 0 ) Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions. Application Security Free cybersecurityopen-sourcesearch-enginegit

DECAF++ 0 ( 0 ) DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity. Application Security Free security-analysisintrusion-detection