Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.
This framework assists in Flutter apps reverse engineering by using a patched version of the Flutter library for app repacking. It modifies the snapshot deserialization process for dynamic analysis, patches socket.cc for traffic monitoring, modifies dart.cc to print classes and functions, supports manual Flutter code changes, and provides support for Android and iOS engines. It requires Burp Suite for traffic interception.
Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.
A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence
Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.