This framework assists in Flutter apps reverse engineering by using a patched version of the Flutter library for app repacking. It modifies the snapshot deserialization process for dynamic analysis, patches socket.cc for traffic monitoring, modifies dart.cc to print classes and functions, supports manual Flutter code changes, and provides support for Android and iOS engines. It requires Burp Suite for traffic interception.