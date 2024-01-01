A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.
Scanning APK file for URIs, endpoints & secrets. Installation: - From PyPi: $ pip3 install apkleaks - From Source: $ git clone https://github.com/dwisiswant0/apkleaks $ cd apkleaks/ $ pip3 install -r requirements.txt - From Docker: $ docker pull dwisiswant0/apkleaks:latest Dependencies: APKLeaks utilizes the jadx disassembler to decompile APK files. If jadx is not present in your system, it will prompt you to download it. Usage: Simply, $ apkleaks -f ~/path/to/file.apk # from Source $ python3 apkleaks.py -f ~/path/to/file.apk # or with Docker $ docker run -it --rm -v /tmp:/tmp dwisiswant0/apkleaks:latest -f /tmp/file.apk Options: Here are all the options it supports. - -f, --file: APK file to scanning - -o, --output: Write to file results (random if not set) - -p, --pattern: Path to custom patterns JSON - -a, --args: Disassembler arguments
A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.
A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.
A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.
A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.
Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.