CorsMe Logo

CorsMe

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Cross Origin Resource Sharing MisConfiguration Scanner CorsMe is a tool designed to scan for Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications. It helps identify potential security vulnerabilities and provides recommendations for remediation.

Application Security
Free
appsecsecurity-auditweb-app-securityvulnerability-detection

ALTERNATIVES