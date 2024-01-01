Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
AndroBugs Framework is an Android vulnerability analysis system that helps developers or hackers find potential security vulnerabilities in Android applications. It offers efficient scanning (less than 2 minutes per scan on average) and high accuracy. Features include finding security vulnerabilities, checking for missing best practices, identifying dangerous shell commands, collecting information from millions of apps, and assessing app security protection. The tool is designed for Android developers or hackers on Windows and does not require the installation of Python 2.7 or any 3rd-party libraries.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.
Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
A collection of disposable and temporary email address domains used for spamming or abusing services.
A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.