AndroBugs Framework is an Android vulnerability analysis system that helps developers or hackers find potential security vulnerabilities in Android applications. It offers efficient scanning (less than 2 minutes per scan on average) and high accuracy. Features include finding security vulnerabilities, checking for missing best practices, identifying dangerous shell commands, collecting information from millions of apps, and assessing app security protection. The tool is designed for Android developers or hackers on Windows and does not require the installation of Python 2.7 or any 3rd-party libraries.