dataset

5 tools and resources

NEW

Android Malware Genome Project

0 (0)

A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaremobile-securitydatasetresearchcybersecurity
Security Datasets Logo

Security Datasets

0 (0)

Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.

Threat Management
Free
infosecdatasetmalwaresecurityresearch

AndroZoo

0 (0)

A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecmalwareantivirusdatasetresearch
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3 Logo

Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3

0 (0)

A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfdatasetsplunkinfosecbot
secrepo Logo

secrepo

0 (0)

A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.

Threat Management
Free
datasetcybersecurityrepositorysnort