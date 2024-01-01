Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
The Nessus Cheat Sheet provides a comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, including data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, plugin feed, and good practices. It covers various aspects of Nessus, such as configuring and managing the scanner, searching in plugin content, and checking the latest available plugins feed. Additionally, it provides resources for further learning, including Nessus documentation, download page, plugins search, and community forums.
Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
A repository aiming to archive all Android security presentations and whitepapers from conferences.
A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.
A collection of CTF write-ups using pwntools
A platform offering hacking missions to test and enhance skills.
Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.