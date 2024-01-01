detect-secrets

Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.
An enterprise friendly way of detecting and preventing secrets in code. This tool helps to identify and prevent secrets in your code, such as API keys, database credentials, and other sensitive information. It supports multiple programming languages and has a simple and easy-to-use interface.
A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.
OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.
A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts