File Inclusion & Directory Traversal fuzzing, enumeration & exploitation tool. FDsploit is a Python-based tool designed to automate the process of identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for fuzzing and exploiting these types of vulnerabilities, making it a valuable tool for security researchers and penetration testers.

