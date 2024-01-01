FDsploit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

File Inclusion & Directory Traversal fuzzing, enumeration & exploitation tool. FDsploit is a Python-based tool designed to automate the process of identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for fuzzing and exploiting these types of vulnerabilities, making it a valuable tool for security researchers and penetration testers.