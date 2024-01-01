A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations.
File Inclusion & Directory Traversal fuzzing, enumeration & exploitation tool. FDsploit is a Python-based tool designed to automate the process of identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for fuzzing and exploiting these types of vulnerabilities, making it a valuable tool for security researchers and penetration testers.
Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.
A penetration testing tool that focuses on web browser exploitation
A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.
Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.
A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.