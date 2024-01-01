Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator is an extendable Windows-based application that provides workflow automation, case management, and security response functionality. The tool leverages the highly extensible APIs contained within the CrowdStrike Falcon Connect program. Support: As an open-source project, this software is not officially supported by CrowdStrike. The project maintainers will be working with active community contributors to address bugs and supply new features. If you have identified a bug, please submit an issue through GitHub by following the contribution guidelines. You can also post questions or start conversations on the project through our community forums page. Getting Started: Please refer to the Wiki page for instructions on installing and configuring the application. You can download the installer through the release page. Development: Being a Windows-based application, the tool was developed with the use of .NET 4.5, C#, ASP.NET MVC 4, Entity Framework.
