thc-hydra Logo

thc-hydra

0 (0)

A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.

Offensive Security
Free
password-cracking
Ophcrack Logo

Ophcrack

0 (0)

Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery.

Offensive Security
Free
password-crackingntlm
LaZagne Project Logo

LaZagne Project

0 (0)

Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.

Offensive Security
Free
password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux
aircrack-ng Logo

aircrack-ng

0 (0)

A suite of tools for Wi-Fi network security assessment and penetration testing.

Offensive Security
Free
wireless-securitynetwork-securitypassword-crackingnetwork-scanningnetwork-testing
oclhashcat Logo

oclhashcat

0 (0)

Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven.

Specialized Security
Free
password-recoverypassword-cracking
SprayingToolkit Logo

SprayingToolkit

0 (0)

A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.

Offensive Security
Free
password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissance
SSH MITM v2.3-dev Logo

SSH MITM v2.3-dev

0 (0)

A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.

Offensive Security
Free
sshpenetration-testingproxypassword-crackingauditing
mimikatz Logo

mimikatz

0 (0)

A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations.

Offensive Security
Free
windowspassword-crackingkerberosmemory-forensics
Hashcat Cheat Sheet Logo

Hashcat Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to using Hashcat for password cracking

Training and Resources
Free
password-crackinghash-crackingpassword-recoverycybersecurityinfosec
TruffleHog Logo

TruffleHog

0 (0)

Find leaked credentials by scanning repositories for high entropy strings.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
password-crackingsecret-detection
o365-attack-toolkit Logo

o365-attack-toolkit

0 (0)

A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.

Offensive Security
Free
password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissanceenumeration

Weakpass

0 (0)

A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.

Specialized Security
Free
password-crackingbruteforcingwordlistspenetration-testingbug-bounty
John the Ripper Cheat Sheet Logo

John the Ripper Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive cheat sheet for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool.

Guides and eBooks
Free
password-crackingcheat-sheet
Telnetlogger Logo

Telnetlogger

0 (0)

A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet

Network Security
Free
binary-securitynetwork-securitybotnettelnetpassword-crackinglog-analysis
KeeFarce Logo

KeeFarce

0 (0)

KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
appseccsharpdll-injectionmemory-forensicspassword-cracking