15 tools and resources
A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.
Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery.
Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.
A suite of tools for Wi-Fi network security assessment and penetration testing.
Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven.
A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.
A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.
A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations.
A comprehensive guide to using Hashcat for password cracking
Find leaked credentials by scanning repositories for high entropy strings.
A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.
A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool.
A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet
KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.