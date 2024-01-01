NEW

thc-hydra 0 ( 0 ) A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols. Offensive Security Free password-cracking

Ophcrack 0 ( 0 ) Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery. Offensive Security Free password-crackingntlm

LaZagne Project 0 ( 0 ) Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms. Offensive Security Free password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux

oclhashcat 0 ( 0 ) Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven. Specialized Security Free password-recoverypassword-cracking

SprayingToolkit 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools. Offensive Security Free password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissance

mimikatz 0 ( 0 ) A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations. Offensive Security Free windowspassword-crackingkerberosmemory-forensics

o365-attack-toolkit 0 ( 0 ) A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services. Offensive Security Free password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissanceenumeration

Weakpass 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes. Specialized Security Free password-crackingbruteforcingwordlistspenetration-testingbug-bounty