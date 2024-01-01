resources

11 tools and resources

Android Security Awesome

A collection of Android security related resources

Application Security
securityresources
Intelligence-Driven Incident Response

ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.

Training and Resources
cybersecuritytrainingresources
SANS Cyber Aces

Free cyber security training and resources for career development.

Training and Resources
free-toolscybersecuritytrainingresources
Yara-Repo

Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.

Malware Analysis
yararulesresourcesscriptcollection
Reverse Engineering for Beginners

A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.

Training and Resources
reverse-engineeringassembly-languagecybersecuritylearningresources
ENISA Training Resources

ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical and artefact analysis fundamentals.

Training and Resources
cybersecuritytrainingresources
ClassyShark

A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.

Malware Analysis
dexjavaapkxmlresources
SANS Institute

Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources

Training and Resources
cyber-defensetrainingcybersecurityeducationresources
FreeBuf

Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.

Training and Resources
cybersecurityresourcesvulnerabilitiesweb-securitysystem-securitynetwork-securitywireless-security

Penetration Testing Practice Profile

A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing

Offensive Security
penetration-testingblogresources

Department of Computer Science and Technology

Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.

Miscellaneous
educationresearchresources