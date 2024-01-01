11 tools and resources
A collection of Android security related resources
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
Free cyber security training and resources for career development.
Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.
A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.
A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.
Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources
Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.
A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing
Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.