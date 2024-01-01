dll-injection

6 tools and resources

PowerSploit

A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.

Offensive Security
powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence
CobaltStrikeScan

Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.

Threat Management
cobalt-strikedll-injectionmemory-analysisyarawindows-security
Userland API Monitoring and Code Injection Detection

Explores malware interaction with Windows API and methods for detection and prevention.

Malware Analysis
malwarewindowscode-injectiondll-injection
Loading Alternate Data Stream (ADS) DLL/CPL Binaries to Bypass AppLocker

Utilizing Alternate Data Streams (ADS) to bypass AppLocker default policies by loading DLL/CPL binaries.

Offensive Security
applockerbypassdll-injectionfile-systemsecurity-group
Lab of a Penetration Tester: Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory

Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory

IAM & Credential Management
privilege-escalationdll-injection
KeeFarce

KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.

IAM & Credential Management
appseccsharpdll-injectionmemory-forensicspassword-cracking