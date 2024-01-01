6 tools and resources
A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
Explores malware interaction with Windows API and methods for detection and prevention.
Utilizing Alternate Data Streams (ADS) to bypass AppLocker default policies by loading DLL/CPL binaries.
Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory
KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.