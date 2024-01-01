Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.
SharpAppLocker is a C# implementation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy PowerShell cmdlet, designed to retrieve and enforce application control policies to enhance system security.
Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.
AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.
CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.