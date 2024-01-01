A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime.
Needle is an open source, modular framework to streamline the process of conducting security assessments of iOS apps. This tool has been decommissioned and is no longer maintained. Originally made to work with iOS 9 and iOS 10, Needle's functionality was broken with the release of iOS 11. F-Secure chose to recommend Objection as an alternative tool, which contains similar functionality.
Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities.
AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.
PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.
BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you.
A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system