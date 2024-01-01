Needle 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Needle is an open source, modular framework to streamline the process of conducting security assessments of iOS apps. This tool has been decommissioned and is no longer maintained. Originally made to work with iOS 9 and iOS 10, Needle's functionality was broken with the release of iOS 11. F-Secure chose to recommend Objection as an alternative tool, which contains similar functionality.