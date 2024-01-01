FuzzDB 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FuzzDB was created to increase the likelihood of finding application security vulnerabilities through dynamic application security testing. It's the first and most comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns, predictable resource locations, and regex for matching server responses. Attack Patterns - FuzzDB contains comprehensive lists of attack payload primitives for fault injection testing. These patterns, categorized by attack and where appropriate platform type, are known to cause issues like OS command injection, directory listings, directory traversals, source exposure, file upload bypass, authentication bypass, XSS, http header crlf injections, SQL injection, NoSQL injection, and more. Discovery - The popularity of standard software packaging distribution formats and installers resulted in resources like logfiles and administrative directories frequently being located in a small number of predictable locations. FuzzDB contains a comprehensive dictionary, sor