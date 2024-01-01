Certificate Expiry Monitor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Utility that exposes the expiry of TLS certificates as Prometheus metrics. To build the Docker image, simply run docker build: docker build . -t muxinc/certificate-expiry-monitor:latest. Running: Run the Docker image using the executable at /app: → docker run muxinc/certificate-expiry-monitor:latest /app --help. Usage of ./certificate-expiry-monitor: -domains string Comma-separated SNI domains to query -frequency duration Frequency at which the certificate expiry times are polled (default 1m0s) -hostIP If true, then connect to the host that the pod is running on rather than to the pod itself. -ignoredDomains string Comma-separated list of domains to exclude from the discovered set. This can be a regex if the string is wrapped in forward-slashes like /.*\.domain\.com$/ which would exclude all domain.com subdomains. -ingressNamespaces string If provided, a comma-separated list of namespaces that will be searched for ingresses with domains to automatically query -insecure If true, then the InsecureSkipVerify option will be used with the TLS connection, and the remote certificate and hostname will be trusted without verification (default true) -kubeconfig string Path to kubeconfig