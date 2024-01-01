6 tools and resources
A Pythonic framework for automated threat modeling shifting left.
SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
A summary of the threat modeling posts and final thoughts on the process
A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge
Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.
A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.