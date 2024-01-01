threat-modeling

pytm Logo

pytm

A Pythonic framework for automated threat modeling shifting left.

Threat Management
threat-modeling
SeaSponge Logo

SeaSponge

SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.

Threat Management
threat-modelingsecurity-reporting

Threat Modeling

A summary of the threat modeling posts and final thoughts on the process

Threat Management
threat-modelingrisk-assessmentvulnerability-analysiscompliance

OWASP Application Security Wiki

0 (0)

A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge

Vulnerability Management
appsecapplication-securitythreat-modelingowasp
MITRE ATT&CK® Logo

MITRE ATT&CK®

Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.

Threat Management
attack-pathsattack-platformcybersecuritymitrethreat-modelingthreat-intelligence
ThreatModel SDK Logo

ThreatModel SDK

A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.

Threat Management
threat-modelingjavathreat-intelligence